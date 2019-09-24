Loading articles...

Enbridge installing supports for Great Lakes oil pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Enbridge says it has begun installing steel supports on an oil pipeline in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac, where erosion has created a gap between the line and the lake bottom.

The Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, said Tuesday it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 supports along the Line 5 pipe in the waterway connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The work is needed because the space beneath the line exceeds than 75 feet in length, the maximum allowed under an agreement with the state. Company spokesman Ryan Duffy says the job should be finished later this week.

Enbridge previously has installed 147 screw anchors since 2002 on Line 5’s dual pipes to deal with other gaps that formed beneath them.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 410 approaching Clark - two right lanes blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 PM
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more