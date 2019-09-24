Loading articles...

Egypt court sentences plane hijacker to life in prison

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced a man who hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight and ordered it to land in Cyprus to life in prison.

Alexandria Criminal Court on Tuesday served up Mustafa’s sentence after he was convicted of hijacking a civilian plane and taking passengers hostage.

Seif Eddin Mustafa hijacked the flight in March 2016 using a fake suicide belt and diverted it to Cyprus. A six-hour standoff with Cypriot authorities on the tarmac of Cyprus’ Larnaca airport ended peacefully after all 72 passengers and crew were released and Mustafa was arrested.

Mustafa said he did it to protest Egypt’s government. Cypriot prosecutors say Mustafa later told authorities that his sole motive was to be reunited with his estranged Cypriot family.

He was extradited to Egypt last year.

The Associated Press

