Loading articles...

Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen

CHICAGO — An Army veteran deported to Mexico in 2018 says he’s overwhelmed to be granted permission to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen.

Immigration officials granted Miguel Perez Jr. a two-week parole for a Chicago immigration hearing. He has a green card as a permanent resident but was deported after serving time for a 2008 drug conviction. Last month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him, which Perez hopes helps his case.

Perez spoke publicly Tuesday after arriving in Chicago.

His attorney, Chris Bergin, says they are hoping for a speedy decision after Wednesday’s hearing. If there isn’t one within 14 days, Perez returns to Mexico.

Officials with Citizenship and Immigration Services and Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

Perez suffered a brain injury serving in Afghanistan.

Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB DVP approaching Lawrence - bus lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more