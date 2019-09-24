Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 7:29 pm EDT
Pit bulls still aren’t welcome on Delta Air Lines.
Delta says it hasn’t figured out how to ensure passengers’ safety around pits bulls, so it’s continuing a ban it imposed last year.
The decision seems contrary to recent guidance from the federal government. The Transportation Department said in August that it thinks banning specific breeds is a violation of regulations covering service animals.
Delta says it had more than 40 cases of aggressive animal behaviour on planes last year. A Delta passenger was mauled badly in 2017, although the dog was a lab-pointer mix.
Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, calls the ban discriminatory and misguided. The American Veterinary Medical Association says any dog can bite, and regulations aimed at specific breeds aren’t effective.
The Associated Press
