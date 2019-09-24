Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China calls on Washington to cancel Xinjiang meeting
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 5:33 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 5:48 am EDT
In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, residents walk through a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar where a screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hotan in western China's Xinjiang region. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan
China is calling on Washington to cancel a planned meeting at the United Nations to discuss accusations of repression in its Muslim-majority northwestern region of Xinjiang.
The foreign ministry accused the Trump administration on Tuesday of slandering China and interfering in its affairs.
A U.S. diplomat is to lead a panel discussion on the “human rights crisis in Xinjiang” during this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting. The United States, human rights groups and independent analysts say about 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in internment camps.
The ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said, “We urge the United States to cancel the relevant meeting, stop making irresponsible remarks on the Xinjiang issue and stop interfering in the internal affairs of China in the name of human rights.”