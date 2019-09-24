Loading articles...

Charges: Wisconsin woman hid mom's corpse, collected income

MARINETTE, Wis. — A 60-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with hiding her mother’s corpse after authorities say she didn’t report the death for up to four months while living off her mom’s income.

Paula Bergold allegedly put the body of her 89-year-old mother, Ruby, in a container covered in plastic, and moved it to the basement of her Peshtigo home in eastern Wisconsin, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Green Bay.

WLUK-TV reports a neighbour called police because Ruby Bergold hadn’t been seen since May and Paula was being evasive.

Court records don’t list an attorney to comment on Bergold’s behalf. She allegedly told police her mother died in a chair and she couldn’t bring herself to call police. She said she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security and investments.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 at Kennedy collectors, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more