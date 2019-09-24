Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CEO to be sentenced for role in admissions bribery scheme
by Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 5:35 am EDT
BOSTON — A California executive is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal.
Devin Sloane, 53, is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in May.
He has admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete.
Prosecutors are requesting a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers recommended three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.
Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport. Sloane previously said he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably” by going too far.
Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
