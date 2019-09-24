Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What if AI is better than the polls in this election?
by The Big Story
Posted Sep 24, 2019 5:08 am EDT
A man at a voting booth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
In today’s Big Story podcast, her name is Polly, and she got Brexit right. The polls missed it. She’s called a few other races that consensus polling was wrong about, too. So who is she? She’s an algorithm created by a small, Ottawa-based Artificial Intelligence company, and she has a unique approach to compiling data about elections — using the opinions that most of us share, every day, for free.
So what happens if Polly is consistently better than the polls? What if she outperforms them during this election? And what other uses could we find for an AI program that can predict shifts in human behaviour?
GUEST: Max Fawcett, The Walrus
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
