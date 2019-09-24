What if AI is better than the polls in this election?

In today’s Big Story podcast, her name is Polly, and she got Brexit right. The polls missed it. She’s called a few other races that consensus polling was wrong about, too. So who is she? She’s an algorithm created by a small, Ottawa-based Artificial Intelligence company, and she has a unique approach to compiling data about elections — using the opinions that most of us share, every day, for free.

So what happens if Polly is consistently better than the polls? What if she outperforms them during this election? And what other uses could we find for an AI program that can predict shifts in human behaviour?

GUEST: Max Fawcett, The Walrus

