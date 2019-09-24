Loading articles...

What if AI is better than the polls in this election?

A man at a voting booth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In today’s Big Story podcast, her name is Polly, and she got Brexit right. The polls missed it. She’s called a few other races that consensus polling was wrong about, too. So who is she? She’s an algorithm created by a small, Ottawa-based Artificial Intelligence company, and she has a unique approach to compiling data about elections — using the opinions that most of us share, every day, for free.

So what happens if Polly is consistently better than the polls? What if she outperforms them during this election? And what other uses could we find for an AI program that can predict shifts in human behaviour?

GUEST: Max Fawcett, The Walrus

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:09 AM
So far so good on the major routes this morning. A lot of construction remains but no delays or problems to report.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:52 AM
You’ll notice more leaves changing colours now and you’ll notice it’s a cooler, fresher feeling morning (Sept24)…
Latest Weather
Read more