Arrest warrants issued for Mexican police in killings

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in northern Mexico have filed arrest warrants against seven state police officers for allegedly executing eight people in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the eight officers are charged with homicide, abuse of authority, making false statements and carrying out illegal searches.

Police initially said the five men and three women were suspects killed in a shootout.

The independent Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee says it has collected statements from witnesses saying that police transported people to a home, made them dress in military fatigues, shot them and placed guns with their bodies to make it appear like a shootout.

One witness told investigators that police towed a truck to the scene to make it look it more authentic.

The Associated Press

