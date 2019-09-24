Loading articles...

Anthony Mancinelli, barber still cutting hair at 108, dies

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.

Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.

The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of New York City.

Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.

He opened Anthony’s Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.

An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of the record-keeping organization to Guinness World Records, instead of the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:45 AM
SB 400 approaching King road, two left lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from Aurora road - use Weston or Jane as alternate route.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more