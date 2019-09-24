Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anthony Mancinelli, barber still cutting hair at 108, dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 11:47 am EDT
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.
Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.
The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of New York City.
Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.
He opened Anthony’s Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.
An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.
___
This story has been updated to correct the name of the record-keeping organization to Guinness World Records, instead of the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Associated Press
