Afghan boy dies after truck runs over box on Greek island

LESBOS, Greece — Greek police say a 5-year-old boy from Afghanistan has been killed after being accidentally run over by a truck on the Aegean Sea island of Lesbos.

A police statement on Tuesday said the boy was inside a cardboard box by the road when the heavy vehicle hit it.

Police say the truck driver, who was delivering goods to a local business, ran over the box while reversing without realizing there was anyone in it.

The accident took place near the badly overcrowded migrant camp of Moria. It was unclear whether the boy had been playing or sleeping in the box.

The truck driver was arrested.

The Associated Press

