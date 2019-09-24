Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 fired SEAL leaders say Navy making them scapegoats
by Julie Watson, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 8:50 pm EDT
SAN DIEGO — Two senior leaders of a Navy SEAL team who were fired in a highly unusual move say they are being made scapegoats amid a series of allegations that have put pressure on the maritime branch to bring the elite commandos in line.
SEAL Team Seven’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Edward Mason, and the top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler, filed a complaint Tuesday with the Department of Defence inspector general to demand the independent agency conduct an investigation into the firings.
The Navy says their leadership failures led to a breakdown of order and discipline within two units, including one in Iraq that was sent home early after a member was accused of sexual assault.
