Woman charged with murder in boyfriend's movie scene killing

FULTON, Mo. — A central Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after telling investigators that she fatally shot her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene.

Kalesha Peterson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the March 7 killing of her 36-year-old boyfriend, David Dalton, in Fulton.

A grand jury returned an indictment of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Friday.

KRCG reports that a court document says the 37-year-old Peterson told Fulton police that she and Dalton were drinking and watching a movie when he suggested they act out a scene involving a firearm. She said she accidentally shot him during that scene. According to the document, she told police she was intoxicated and on several medications at the time.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct 15.

