Loading articles...

Vatican suspends archbishop's order against Indiana school

INDIANAPOLIS — Vatican officials have suspended the Indianapolis archbishop’s decision to stop recognizing a Jesuit-run high school as Catholic because it defied his order to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

The leader of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson’s decree while the school’s appeal is considered. Brebeuf President Rev. Bill Verbryke says the order will allow it to resume all-school Masses.

The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.

Thompson in June withdrew Brebeuf’s Catholic recognition after it wouldn’t fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson’s directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Heads up if you're headed west on the 401 through Port Hope - traffic spotters tell us two right lanes are blocked…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more