UK says Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to board his plane at London's Heathrow Airport as he heads off for the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sunday Sept. 22, 2019. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

NEW YORK — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain has concluded Iran was responsible for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the U.K. will consider taking part in a U.S.-led military effort to bolster the Gulf kingdom’s defences.

But Johnson also says the U.K. will work with allies to “de-escalate” Mideast tensions.

The Conservative prime minister told reporters flying with him Sunday to New York for the U.N. General Assembly that Britain “is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran” for the Sept. 14 attack by drones and cruise missiles.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. also blame Iran.

The Pentagon announced Friday it will send additional U.S. troops and missile defence equipment to the region. Johnson said, if asked, the U.K. would “consider in what way we could be useful.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


