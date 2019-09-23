Loading articles...

Trudeau promises more money to kickstart health care talks with provinces

Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 9:41 am EDT

Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Toronto on September 20, 2019. CITYNEWS

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising a national pharmacare program, but isn’t saying how much it would cost to be fully implemented or when that would happen.

The Liberals say they would implement a national formulary and establish the Canada Drug Agency to make purchasing of medication more efficient.

The pledge follows a similar commitment from the NDP, who are proposing to spend $10 billion a year to ensure that all necessary medication and medical devices are free at the point of care starting in 2020.

Both the Liberal and NDP promises are contingent on negotiations with the provinces, which are directly in charge of delivering health care to Canadians.

Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would invest $6 billion over the next four years to kickstart negotiations with the provinces aimed at improving a range of health-care services for Canadians.

Those negotiations include discussions on national pharmacare, working toward ensuring everyone has access to a family doctor or primary-care team as well as improving access to mental-health services, home care and palliative care.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 ramp to Dixie - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more