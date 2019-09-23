Loading articles...

The Latest: P&E to cut power in California amid fire danger

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay $11 billion to a group of insurance companies representing most of the claims from Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018 as the company tries to emerge from bankruptcy, the utility announced Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on expected power shut-offs in Northern California (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it plans to cut power to customers in some areas of Northern California counties Monday evening because of hot, dry and windy conditions that increase fire danger.

But the utility says on Twitter that it has cancelled a warning affecting three wine country areas: Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.

The utility had warned of power shut-offs to an estimated 124,000 customers. The utility says it still expects a shut off for areas of the Sierra Foothills starting at 5 p.m. but did not immediately give an updated figure on how many customers would be affected.

Some of the devastating blazes in the past two years were started by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures were forecast in the region through Wednesday.

___

4:30 a.m.:

Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to more than 100,000 California customers because of hot, dry and windy conditions even as it settles claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018.

The San Francisco utility will make the decision before noon Monday on whether it will cut power. The controlled outages in nine northern counties would occur later in the day.

Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people.

The settlement confirmed Monday is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Markham Rd. collectors, two right lanes and the ramp lane are blocked for a crash. Crews are on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more