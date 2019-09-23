Loading articles...

The Latest: Off-duty officer shoots self in confrontation

SAN MARINO, Calif. — The Latest on a confrontation between two off-duty officers that ended with a shooting (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Southern California authorities are investigating how an off-duty police officer ended up with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an encounter on the road with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The San Marino Police Department initially said the driver of a Subaru had shot himself after a road rage incident involving the driver of a Mercedes Sunday evening.

Now the department says it wasn’t a case of road rage. Officials say the man in the Mercedes, an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy, pulled along the Subaru to ask the driver to stop speeding.

The Subaru driver, an off-duty Alhambra officer, said he thought the Mercedes driver was speeding and driving aggressively. Officials say the Subaru driver feared for his safety and pulled his gun, accidentally shooting himself once.

Authorities say the two men didn’t know each other.

___

10 a.m.

Southern California authorities are investigating a confrontation between two motorists that ended with one driver shooting himself.

San Marino police tell the Southern California News Group the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz pulled alongside a Subaru that was moving erratically and asked its driver to roll down a window.

At some point the Subaru driver shot himself once in the torso. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Identities have not been released.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Heads up if you're headed west on the 401 through Port Hope - traffic spotters tell us two right lanes are blocked…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more