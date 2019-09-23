Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court justices hear two cases in Winnipeg, meet with Indigenous leaders
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
WINNIPEG — Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner says holding hearings in Winnipeg is an important step toward informing people about how the country’s highest court works.
Judges from the Supreme Court of Canada are in Manitoba this week to hear cases and to reach out to the public.
The nine judges will met with students and Indigenous leaders and hold a question-and-answer session with the general public.
They will also hear two cases while in Winnipeg — the first hearings outside of Ottawa in the court’s 144-year history.
On Wednesday, it will hear a case that centres on how long is a reasonable time in which to try someone and return with a verdict.
On Thursday, the high court will hear a case that deals with French-language education rights in British Columbia.
The Canadian Press
