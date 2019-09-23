Loading articles...

Report to scrap exemptions to student vaccinations to be heard Monday

Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 6:47 am EDT

FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Vaccines are at the top of the agenda when the Toronto Board of Health meets on Monday.

Board members will be considering a new strategy proposed from the Chief Medical Officer of Health on how to address so-called “vaccine hesitancy.”

The reports lists eight recommendations including a request for the province to consider removing philosophical religious exemptions under the Immunization Act.

The World Health Organization identifies the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate, despite the availability of vaccines, as one of the top 10 global health threats and a growing concern in this country.

In Canada, it’s estimated that 20 per cent of parents have questions about vaccines and go to the internet looking for answers, instead of talking to their doctor.

It also recommends asking major search engines and social media platforms to adopt measures to reduce misinformation about vaccines.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa says research shows vaccine-hesitant parents are mainly concerned about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and often have trouble identifying credible evidence-based information sources.

“An informed dialogue between parents and their child’s health care provider is critical for helping parents make decisions about their child’s vaccinations,” she said in a release.

“This is why we are providing doctors and nurses with evidence-based vaccine information to help facilitate these important conversations.”

