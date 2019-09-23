Loading articles...

South Korea confirms 4th swine fever case in a week

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s African swine fever crisis is intensifying with lab tests confirming the country’s fourth case in a week from a farm near its border with North Korea. It raises fears officials are losing a battle to halt the spread of the disease that wiped out pig populations across Asia.

The announcement by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday came hours after the country’s third case was confirmed at a farm in Gimpo, a city on the southern side of a river that separates the border region and the Seoul metropolitan area.

Officials have culled more than 15,000 pigs after the country’s first two outbreaks were confirmed from the towns of Paju and Yeoncheon, which are close to the border with North Korea, where an outbreak was reported in May.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
SLOW RIDE 🔊 - Northbound DVP right lane blocked at Don Mills. Delays from approaching Millwood bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more