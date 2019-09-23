Loading articles...

SC's Clyburn remembers wife's steady influence on politics

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, right, walks to his seat after pausing at the casket during the homegoing services for his wife Emily, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Democratic leaders and several presidential candidates attended two days of services for Emily Clyburn. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina says his late wife, Emily, had a steady influence on his political life from the very beginning.

The third-ranking U.S. House member told friends and family at his wife’s homegoing services on Monday that Emily Clyburn had always encouraged him to gracefully accept both political victory and defeat.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and several dozen members of Congress travelled to Charleston for Monday’s service. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members attended services Sunday in West Columbia, as did Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Emily Clyburn died last week at age 80. She and her husband met as students at South Carolina State University and had been married for nearly six decades.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press



