Loading articles...

Russian hacker pleads guilty in massive data theft scheme

NEW YORK — A Russian hacker has admitted to his involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Monday that Andrei Tyurin pleaded guilty to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offences.

The 35-year-old Russian national from Moscow was extradited from the country of Georgia last year. He’s accused of helping steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase in a hacking scheme uncovered by federal prosecutors four years ago. At the time it was described as the largest single theft of its kind.

Tyurin also allegedly targeted other U.S. financial institutions, brokerage firms, financial news publishers and other American companies. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
SLOW RIDE 🔊 - Northbound DVP right lane blocked at Don Mills. Delays from approaching Millwood bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more