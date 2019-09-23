Loading articles...

Patrol: Missouri man killed boy, then fatally shot himself

HERMANN, Mo. — Authorities say a man and a boy whose bodies were found last week died in a murder-suicide.

The bodies of 4-year-old Bentlee J. Turner and 37-year-old Monty Jason Barton were found Sept. 16 in rural eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that investigators concluded Barton killed the boy with a single gunshot wound to the head before fatally shooting himself. The conclusions were announced following autopsies that were performed by the Boone County medical examiner.

The boy and Barton both lived in the small town of Belle, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southwest of St. Louis. The patrol has described Barton as a friend of the boy’s family.

Bentlee was reported missing Sept. 16. His and Barton’s bodies were found later that night along with Barton’s car.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:39 PM
Scarborough Golf Club Rd. is CLOSED in both directions from Marcella St. to Confederation Dr.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more