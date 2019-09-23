Loading articles...

Oklahoma prosecutors clears officers in death of naked teen

EDMOND, Okla. — A prosecutor says police in an Oklahoma City suburb were justified when they fatally shot a black teenager who was naked and unarmed.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said Monday he could not find probable cause to file criminal charges against Edmond Police Department Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman for the April 29 shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis.

Although cleared of criminal charges, the officers are defendants in a lawsuit filed against the city by Lewis’ parents. It claims they used excessive force and acted “unnecessarily and unjustly” when they used a stun gun on their son before fatally shooting him.

Prater says Scherman was within the law when he shot Lewis to defend himself and Box. An autopsy found Lewis was shot four times.

The Associated Press

