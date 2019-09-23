Loading articles...

Official: Lawmaker repays allowance she didn't want to claim

JUNEAU, Alaska — The head of the Legislative Affairs Agency says an Alaska legislator repaid $302 for a daily allowance she had not intended to claim earlier this year.

Information provided by the agency in August showed 19 legislators did not claim an allowance for the time between the end of the drawn-out regular session in May and passage of a state operating budget nearly a month later.

The records showed Rep. Kelly Merrick as claiming the $302-per-day allowance for one day. Four lawmakers claimed the maximum allowable daily allowances.

But the agency’s executive director, Jessica Geary, says Merrick hadn’t intended to claim an allowance for that day and wrote a check refunding the cost.

Merrick, an Eagle River Republican, confirmed this via text message Monday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Heads up if you're headed west on the 401 through Port Hope - traffic spotters tell us two right lanes are blocked…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more