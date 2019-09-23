Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
More cases of mysterious disease found in dogs in Norway
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 7:34 am EDT
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities have recorded six new cases of a mysterious and potentially fatal canine disease that has now affected at least 173 dogs across the country, killing 43 of them.
Norway’s Food Safety Authority says it’s still investigating the cause of the disease, whose symptoms include vomiting and bloody diarrhea.
The agency said Monday a conclusion on the disease is still pending and so far nearly 90 different breeds have had similar symptoms.
It also has recommended that dogs should be held on a leash, avoid close contact with other animals and not be allowed to sniff areas or eat anything where other dogs might have been.
As a precaution, dogs from Norway have been temporarily banned from canine shows in neighbouring countries. No cases have been reported outside Norway.
The Associated Press
