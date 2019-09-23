Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Massive trial in France for diet-pill scandal
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 4:28 am EDT
PARIS — A massive trial with more than 4,000 plaintiffs is opening for French pharmaceutical giant Servier Laboratoires and France’s medicines watchdog, accused of involuntary manslaughter, fraud and other charges in a scandal over a diabetes medication suspected of causing hundreds of deaths.
Although designed as a diabetes drug, Mediator was widely prescribed as a hunger suppressant to millions of people before sales were suspended in France in 2009. The trial opening Monday in Paris is expected to last six months.
A 2010 study said the drug was suspected in 1,000-2,000 deaths, with doctors linking it to heart and lung problems.
François de Castro, a lawyer for Servier, said the pharmaceutical firm wasn’t aware of risks associated with Mediator before 2009 — 33 years after it first went on sale.
