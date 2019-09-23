Mississauga man arrested in Crowne Plaza Hotel parking lot shooting

A 32-year-old man is facing 16 charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting investigation.

Toronto police were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Carlson Court near Dixon Road and Highway 27 around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Police found a 39-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds in the parking lot. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

According to police, two men got into an argument and one of the men shot the other. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Sunday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street area in Mississauga.

Vytautas Vilutis from Mississauga was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police also seized a loaded Taurus .357 revolver, 14 rounds of ammunition, 56.58 grams of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of money.