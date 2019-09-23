Loading articles...

Man accused of killing officer faces new drug charges

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer in the Dominican Republic in 2013 whose extradition was blocked by a federal judge is now facing drug charges.

Cristian Aguasvivas is due in Boston federal court on Wednesday on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The charges stem from Aguasvivas’ extradition arrest in 2017. Prosecutors say officers found about 5 grams of fentanyl in a taxi he was riding in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Aguasvivas’ lawyers say the timing of the charges is “troubling.” They’re seeking a hearing to address his detention and other matters.

U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell last week denied the Dominican Republic’s request to extradite Aguasvivas and ordered him released.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling’s office, which filed the latest charges, didn’t comment.

The Associated Press

