Maybe "Not In My Back Yard". But some people don't have that choice.

Birds flying over a landfill site. GETTY IMAGES/Walter Zerla

In today’s Big Story podcast, garbage dumps. Industrial plants. Factories that use toxic chemicals. Nobody wants them in their neighbourhood. But they have to go somewhere. And historically, there’s been a very clear pattern to where they end up.

And when a professor at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Health decided to examine how these things ended up where they did, and what they did to the neighbourhoods in which they were placed, it was the beginning of a story that became a book, and then a documentary and now takes aim at changing minds in the highest level of government.

GUEST: Ingrid Waldron, There’s Something In the Water

