1 man suffers serious burns in kitchen fire in North York

A man was taken to hospital with serious burns after a kitchen fire in North York.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 5 Hartham Place near Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

The blaze was believed to be a grease fire in the kitchen on the bottom floor of the building with heavy smoke reported. The fire was knocked down quickly.

An elderly couple was found in the apartment. The man suffered serious burns to his hands while the woman was assessed at the scene and released.