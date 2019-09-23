Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau's behaviour panned by Alberta premier who pumps up Scheer instead
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 1:56 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offers his hand to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Jason Kenney and Justin Trudeau
Alberta’s premier says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brown face makeup should make it easier for voters to choose in next month’s election.
Jason Kenney, who is just back from a tour urging investment in Alberta’s energy sector, says the prime minister’s embarrassing behaviour is “frankly bizarre.”
Kenney says he has never seen anyone else indulge in what he calls such insulting, racial mockery.
He says Canadians should look at a dignified leader such as Conservative Andrew Scheer, who had a more humble upbringing and is in touch with the lives of ordinary Canadians.
Kenney says he met with a number of international investors on his trip to the United States and other parts of Canada and their biggest concern is the possible re-election of Trudeau on Oct. 21.
He says there’s likely to be a continued freeze on investment in the Canadian energy sector if the Liberals regain power.