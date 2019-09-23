Loading articles...

Judge to hear arguments in challenge to Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA — A federal judge is set to hear arguments over whether Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law should be allowed to take effect while a legal challenge is pending.

The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It allows for limited exceptions.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a constitutional challenge. They asked the judge to stop the law from becoming enforceable while litigation is pending.

Lawyers for the state have argued that the law is constitutional and should be allowed to take effect as planned on Jan. 1.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones is scheduled to hear arguments from both sides on Monday.

The Associated Press

