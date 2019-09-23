Loading articles...

Johnson says he'll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speak to the media before a working breakfast meeting at the Hotel du Palais on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. Johnson says he’ll tell President Donald Trump that the U.K.’s state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations, and that the U.S. will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’ll tell U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.K.’s state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations.

The Conservative prime minister also says the U.S. will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal.

Johnson says he will draw his red lines for the protectionist president when the two leaders meet this week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson is keen to secure a trade deal with the U.S. after Brexit.

But Johnson said just before he landed in New York on Monday that he would tell Trump that “we must take sure that the (National Health Service) is not on the table … and that we open up American markets.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


