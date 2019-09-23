Loading articles...

Multiple tractor trailers on fire near CN Rail tracks in Etobicoke

Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 5:02 pm EDT

Photo credit: Lance Bradshaw

A massive industrial fire broke out in Etobicoke Monday afternoon, causing thick plumes of black smoke to fill the air.

Police responded to a call in the Steeles Avenue and Highway 27 area around 4 p.m.

Toronto Fire says multiple tractor trailers near the CN Rail tracks are on fire.

“The fire has actually hopped the rail track, exposure’s on the other side. We’ve called CN and they’re holding all the trains in that area,” said Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman.

Pearson Airport has also been informed and there is concern for a row of propane tanks on the other side of the tracks. So far the fire has not reached them.

More to come

