Indonesian police arrest 9 accused of planning attack

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say they have arrested nine suspected militants accused of plotting a suicide bomb attack on police.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo says the counterterrorism squad arrested six people in Jakarta’s satellite city of Bekasi on Monday, two others in northern Jakarta and another in western Jakarta.

Prasetyo says authorities defused a 500-gram (17-ounce) explosive seized from one of the suspects, Muhammad Arshad, when they raided his house.

Police said they also found a good-bye letter written by Arshad, who allegedly planned a suicide attack using the explosive at a police station.

Police said the suspects are believed to be linked to Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a local militant network affiliated with the Islamic State group.

IS attacks abroad have inspired actions by Indonesian militants despite a sustained crackdown.

