IMF staff concludes second review of Ecuador program

WASHINGTON — An International Monetary Fund mission and Ecuadorian authorities have reached an agreement on findings of the second review of a $4.2 billion IMF-supported program.

If the IMF executive board approves the review in the coming weeks, Ecuador would have access to $250 million, bringing the total amount received from the IMF since March to $800 million.

An IMF mission led by Anna Ivanova visited Ecuador last month to conduct the second review.

Ivanova said in a news release that progress has been achieved “in improving the country’s fiscal position and strengthening its international reserves as the authorities met all quantitative targets established under the program.”

The Associated Press

