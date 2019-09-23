Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed flat on Wall Street Monday, giving up early gains by technology companies and makers of household products.

The market turned lower in the late afternoon after wobbling earlier as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany. Losses in the health care, communication services and industrial sectors outweighed gains in technology stocks, consumer-centric companies and banks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 inched 0.29 points lower, or less than 0.1%, to 2,991.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14.92 points, or 0.1%, to 26,949.99.

The Nasdaq fell 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 8,112.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 1.52 points, or 0.1%, to 1,558.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 484.93 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 3,622.53 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,477.19 points, or 22.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 209.69 points, or 15.6%.

The Associated Press

