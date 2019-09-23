Loading articles...

Hong Kong leader hopes town hall will be start of healing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she doesn’t expect her first town hall dialogue this week to find answers to the months-long pro-democracy protests but hopes it will be a step forward in the “long journey” to reconciliation.

Lam says she is encouraged that more than 20,000 people have signed up for Thursday’s community dialogue, out of which only 150 will be selected randomly.

The Beijing-backed leader is hoping to tone down increasingly violent protests ahead of China’s National Day celebrations on Oct. 1. The unrest was sparked by an extradition bill that has now been withdrawn but protesters now demand greater democracy.

Lam said Tuesday it would be impossible to reach a consensus but it would be a success if the dialogue is peaceful and candid.

The Associated Press

