Homicide investigating after man found dead in Dorset Park building

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment building in Dorset Park.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in a Dorset Park apartment building.

Police were called to Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road just after 11 p.m.

The body of a man was found and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are treating the death as a murder. No further details have been provided and there is no suspect information.

 

