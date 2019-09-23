Loading articles...

Hillary Rodham Clinton among readers at Mary Oliver tribute

NEW YORK — The words were by Mary Oliver, the emotions were Hillary Rodham Clinton’s and others who came to pay tribute.

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate was among the readers Monday night honouring the beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, who died in January at age 83. Speaking before hundreds at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y, Clinton and such friends of Oliver as Maria Shriver and John Waters all praised the poet’s non-conforming spirit and profound bond with the natural world. They told stories and read “The Journey,” ”Don’t Hesitate” and other Oliver favourites.

The hour-long program ended with a recording of Oliver herself reading from her classic “Wild Geese,” with its inspirational lines “You do not have to be good/You do not have to walk on your knees.”

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

