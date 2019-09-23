Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii County given extension for work on lava-damaged road
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 12:21 am EDT
HILO, Hawaii — Hawaii County has received a federal extension to complete reconstruction of a highway that was severely damaged during last year’s Kilauea volcanic eruption.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the county Department of Public Works has received three additional months to finish its reconstruction of Highway 132.
The department believes work on the Big Island road will be completed before the new Federal Highway Administration deadline of Jan. 5.
Meeting the deadline will make the project eligible for full federal reimbursement.
The massive volcanic eruption in May 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes in the Puna area and covered portions of the highway.
Officials say road work has been slowed by areas of dense lava rock and pockets of extreme heat up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 Celsius).
Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/
The Associated Press
