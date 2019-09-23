Loading articles...

Hawaii County given extension for work on lava-damaged road

HILO, Hawaii — Hawaii County has received a federal extension to complete reconstruction of a highway that was severely damaged during last year’s Kilauea volcanic eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the county Department of Public Works has received three additional months to finish its reconstruction of Highway 132.

The department believes work on the Big Island road will be completed before the new Federal Highway Administration deadline of Jan. 5.

Meeting the deadline will make the project eligible for full federal reimbursement.

The massive volcanic eruption in May 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes in the Puna area and covered portions of the highway.

Officials say road work has been slowed by areas of dense lava rock and pockets of extreme heat up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 Celsius).

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB GARDINER APPROACHING PARK LAWN, TWO LEFT LANES BLOCKED AND EMERGENCY CREWS ON SCENE
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:07 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: We missed the weather guarantee today of 27 C as the temperature just hit 31 C at Pearson Airport. Listen to 680 NEWS tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more