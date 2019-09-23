Loading articles...

Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa.

On Monday they are spending the first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour in Cape Town, visiting girls’ empowerment projects and former residents of the District Six community. The vibrant mixed-race community was relocated from the inner city during South Africa’s harsh period of apartheid, or white minority rule.

The royal couple’s visit also will focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance — a topic given global attention by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.

Harry later will break away for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:51 AM
#UPDATE: CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! Autumn arrives 3:50am 🍂Still quite warm and humid but change is on the way with ☔️ Tune to…
Latest Weather
Read more