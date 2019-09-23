Loading articles...

Greece says 1985 hijacking arrest a mistake, suspect freed

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the arrest of a Lebanese man on suspicion of participation in a TWA flight hijacking in 1985 was a case of mistaken identity.

A police statement early Tuesday says the 65-year-old has been released without charges.

The man was arrested Thursday on the resort island of Mykonos, where he stopped during a cruise. His name came up as wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.

From the outset the man maintained his arrest was a mistake.

Tuesday’s police statement says German authorities were unable to identify the suspect and finally said they wouldn’t be seeking his extradition because he was not the man they wanted.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB/SB DVP north of Don Mills - the left lane is blocked in each direction for a crash. Watch out for debris across lanes as well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more