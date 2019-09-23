Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.6 cents at $4.854 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .8 cent at $3.7320 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.7620 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 9.4 cents at 8.9660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.0077 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained .85 cent at $1.4115 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at .6125 a pound.

The Associated Press

