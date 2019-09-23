Loading articles...

Google will start transcribing audio recordings again

SAN FRANCISCO — Google is restarting a practice in which human contractors listen to and transcribe some voice commands people give to the company’s artificial intelligence system, Assistant. But this time Google is taking steps to make sure people know what they are agreeing to.

The company suspended its transcription practices after more than 1,000 recordings were leaked to the media in Belgium this summer. Critics have said users didn’t fully understand what they were agreeing to because Google’s language was unclear.

Amazon, Apple and Facebook have used similar practices. The companies say it helps make their AI systems more accurate.

Now Google will require users to agree again to voice transcription and make it clear human transcribers might listen to recordings. The company will also delete most recordings after a few months.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Traffic is starting to fill in on the Northbound Don Valley Parkway - slow now from Don Mills up towards York Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more