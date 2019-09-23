Loading articles...

Google strikes back with its own game subscription service

NEW YORK — Google is offering a new subscription service for apps and games on Android devices days after Apple launched a similar service.

Google Play Pass will cost $5 a month and give subscribers access to 350 games and apps. It will cost $2 a month for the first year in an introductory offer. Android devices with Android 4.4 or later will support Play Pass.

Available apps range from puzzle games like “Monument Valley” to apps including AccuWeather.

There are key differences from Apple Arcade, however. Apple’s $5-a-month service, which launched with iOS13 on Thursday, consists of exclusive games developed for the service — if they are in Apple Arcade they can’t be in the app store.

But both are similar in that they will have no ads or in-app purchases.

The Associated Press

