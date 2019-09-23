Loading articles...

GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight

NEW YORK — The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday morning as the strike entered its eighth day.

A person briefed on the negotiations says they’re haggling about wages and profit sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers. The person didn’t want to be identified because details of the bargaining are confidential.

Workers walked off their jobs early on Sept. 16, paralyzing production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states.

Consumers are likely to start seeing shortages of some vehicles on dealer lots, including large SUVs.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 ramp to Dixie - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more