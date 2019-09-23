WB Gardiner off-ramp to York-Bay-Yonge reopens after 2-month closure

An off-ramp on the Gardiner Expressway that has been closed for more than two months is now open, after crews completed extensive repairs.

The westbound ramp to York, Bay and Yonge streets reopened at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The next phase of the Gardiner Strategic Rehabilitation Plan will fully close sections of the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets for deck and steel girder replacements.

The construction is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.